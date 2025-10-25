MVP on making a movie about his life, note on AEW shows during Thanksgiving

– MVP says he’s talked with Batista before about turning his life story into a movie, trusts Batista with it:

“I have thought about it and many people have asked me about it. It’s something I want to do. I actually talked to my good friend Dave Bautista. We’ve talked about, with his production company, taking the step to turn my life story into a movie.

It’s something that I trust Dave to do it. I wouldn’t trust anybody with it because my life story is not PG. It’s rated R. Rated X, legit. We have to get PG-13 at minimum. It’s something Dave and I talked about, and it’s on the backburner.”

(source: Show Marking Out)

– AEW Dynamite and Collision episodes during Thanksgiving week next month will now air on consecutive days, immediately following the Full Gear PPV, and most likely starting up the Continental Classic.

NOV 26: Thanksgiving Eve Dynamite

NOV 27: Thanksgiving Collision