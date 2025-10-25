Matt Hardy on the Darby Allin/Jon Moxley fish tank spot, match announced for Smackdown

– Matt Hardy says the Darby Allin and Jon Moxley fish tank spot at AEW WrestleDream was “not the greatest thing he’s seen on TV” but was “by no means the worst thing AEW has done”:

“I saw the spot and by no means do I think that this is the worst thing that AEW has ever done…

“…Sure it’s not the greatest thing I’ve seen on TV but I mean you can say that from TNA, you can say that from WWE. There’s been incidents that have happened across all these places where there’s been controversial things that kids should not try at home.”

(source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy)

– Kit Wilson vs. Carmelo Hayes is announced for next week’s Smackdown:

Also announced for next week’s Smackdown:

* Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax