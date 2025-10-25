JBL compares Shinsuke Nakamura to Jeff Hardy, Ilja Dragunov with Triple H (video)

– WWE Hall of Famer JBL praises Shinsuke Nakamura, comparing him to Jeff Hardy:

“This Nakamura man, I got to call a lot of his matches, he is so freakin’ good.

“It’s just one of these things, he’s like Jeff Hardy, you can’t explain what he does, you just really like it. It’s just really good. And that’s Nakamura.

“When he comes down to that music and he’s just all over the place, a lot like Jeff Hardy, just over like crazy and just does things.

“You couldn’t tell a person what he does, you couldn’t explain it, I guess it’s just feel to him. But he is a terrific worker.”

(Something To Wrestle)

– Triple H backstage with the United States Champion Ilja Dragunov:

Out of action for over a year.

Back with a statement…

…and the US title. Congratulations, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR. pic.twitter.com/ZCazuM27EZ — Triple H (@TripleH) October 25, 2025