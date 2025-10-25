Jade Cargill turns heel, attacks Tiffany Stratton

Jade Cargill has crossed to the dark side and turned on Tiffany Stratton last night on Smackdown.

Cargill, sporting the effects of a nasty cut above her eyebrow, came out to even the odds for Stratton who had just defeated Kiana James but was attacked by Giulia.

After cleaning house, Cargill raised Tiffany’s hand and then leveled her with a huge clothesline. The attack continued around the ring, with Stratton thrown into the steps, floor, and even on the broadcast table. While referees attempted to stop the carnage, Cargill continued and then slammed her foot on Tiffany’s ankle while it was on the steel steps.

This was enough for Cargill to earn a WWE Women’s title shot, which will come on November 1 at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Salt Lake City, Utah.

