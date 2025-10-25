Jacy Jayne dethroned as NXT Women’s Champion

By
staff
-
0
130

Tatum Paxley has dethroned Jacy Jayne to become NXT Women’s Champion.

During the match, Izzi Dame interferes and looks like she’s going to nail Tatum with the title but then gets taken out by Jacy instead.

Paxley then takes advantage for the win as she shocks the world on the spookiest night of the year.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here