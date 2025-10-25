Jacy Jayne dethroned as NXT Women’s Champion

Tatum Paxley has dethroned Jacy Jayne to become NXT Women’s Champion.

During the match, Izzi Dame interferes and looks like she’s going to nail Tatum with the title but then gets taken out by Jacy instead.

Paxley then takes advantage for the win as she shocks the world on the spookiest night of the year.

SHE DID IT!!!! SHE DID IT!!! TATUM PAXLEY IS NXT WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!! pic.twitter.com/Tyjscs5sCt — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2025