Iyo Sky in Japan for Marigold Grand Destiny 2025

WWE’s Iyo Sky is in Japan at the moment and will be wrestling at tomorrow’s Marigold Grand Destiny 2025 show being held at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

Her match against Mayu Iwatani is expected to main event the show and it’s part of a five-match card.

The event will air globally on CyberFight’s video-on-demand service Wrestle Universe at 2:30PM Japan time which would be 1:30AM ET on Sunday.

The show is ¥5,000 to purchase, the equivalent of $33.

「EZIGEN presents MARIGOLD GRAND DESTINY 2025」

Today's press conference. IYO SKY vs Mayu Iwatani

English translation available here. Coming up soon — starting at 2:00 PM JST ➡️Watch the PPV herehttps://t.co/KjsKE2s6Oe#wrestleUNIVERSE #pw_mg #WWERaw #IYOSKY pic.twitter.com/lLqtwrOpvE — WRESTLE UNIVERSE (English) (@W_UNIVERSE_eng) October 25, 2025

