Hulk Hogan estate settles lawsuit against Bubba “The Love Sponge” over documentary

The lawsuit filed by the Hulk Hogan estate against Bubba “The Love Sponge” over the documentary titled Video Killed The Radio Star has been settled.

A press release issued today by Woltz Films, a co-defendant and a party to the settlement, revealed the news, although details of the settlement were not released.

“The settlement follows the Court’s September 22, 2025, Order dissolving the Court’s previously entered Temporary Restraining Order and denying the Estate’s injunction to prevent the publication of the documentary entitled Video Killed The Radio Star,” the press release says.

The documentary “sheds light on how the unlawful publication of a video showing Bollea’s intimate relations with Clem’s wife occurred during a volatile era in Tampa’s radio war landscape” and is available for purchase or rental on the streaming services Apple

TV, Amazon Prime and Google Play.

“Reaching this settlement allows all parties to put the legal process behind them and ensures the film can be viewed in its intended form,” said a spokesman for Woltz Films.

