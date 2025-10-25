Bull Buchanan on Cena/Guerrero rumors, Peresphone wins the Grand Prix CMLL

Bull Buchanan on rumors he was supposed to win the WWE Tag Team Championship with John Cena, but the idea was nixed by Eddie Guerrero:

“I saw that, I honestly don’t know, I always thought we had good matches with Eddie and Chavo.

“I had heard a rumor, you hear so much stuff you never know, I heard that there was some talk of maybe putting the Tag belts, but it was because we were working a program with Chavo and Eddie, so if you’re working a program with somebody, there’s always speculation, but I don’t know.

“I’ve seen that, I don’t know, maybe if someone knows more than I do, but I always thought we had good matches with them. I never, me and Eddie never had any cross words or anything like that, we were always pretty cool, so, somebody might know more than I do, but as far as I know no.”

(source: 99.9 Punk World Radio FM’s Elite Wrestle Talk)

– Persephone (Team Mexico) defeated Thekla (The World) with a Moonsault to win the Grand Prix CMLL:

¡Persephone es la ganadora del Grand Prix de Amazonas 2025! Thekla intentó por todos los medios la victoria, pero La Diosa del Ring ha dado cuenta de La Araña Tóxica. #GrandPrixCMLL #ViernesEspectacularCMLL

En vivo para nivel Leyenda: https://t.co/Kb9GwLx4Vp pic.twitter.com/zMdFDJDU70 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 25, 2025