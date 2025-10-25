Braun Strowman says he misses being in the ring

Braun Strowman opened up about his current perspective on life and wrestling, emphasizing how much he “miss being in the ring and I miss being in the locker room.” He reflected on the early grind of his career, saying, “The first four years of my career… wrestling every day… it was such an amazing blessing… but at the same time, I missed out on a lot of cool stuff in normal life.”

Strowman also talked about enjoying his break from some of the stress of full-time wrestling. “A lot of the other stuff that comes along with it, I’m enjoying the break from because it’s very stressful,” he said, highlighting how he’s now able to spend time with family and reconnect with his passions. He mentioned his godchildren, hunting, and reconnecting with nature, noting, “It’s so neat how full circle life works and now being able to do this stuff that I love doing and it’s part of my job and my career.”

He also shared how experiences outside wrestling, like NASCAR, bring his life full circle: “Now it’s back circle in my life… life’s such a blessing. I just, I thank the Lord for waking me up every day and the opportunities that he puts in front of me.”

Source: Battleground Podcast