Real Name: Gonzalez Vazquez Nevarez

Height: 5’6″

Weight: 216 lbs.

Date of Birth: September 18, 1960

From: Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico

Pro debut: October 8, 1978

Trained by: Hector Lopez & Halcon Suriano

Finishing Move: El Nudo Lagunero

– After starting his career in various independent promotions, Blue Panther made his way to UWA by 1981

– On December 16, 1984, Panther defeated El Matematico to win the UWA Welterweight Title

– On January 27, 1985, Panther defeated El Cobarde II to retain the UWA Welterweight Title

– On May 1, Panther fought El Matematico to a time-limit draw to retain the UWA Welterweight Title

– On November 21, Panther fought El Dandy to a time-limit draw to retain the UWA Welterweight Title

– Blue Panther unmasked Black Man on February 16, 1986, then unmasked Avispon Negro a month later

– On November 16, Panther defeated Gran Hamada to win the UWA Junior Light Heavyweight Title

– In 1991, Panther left UWA to join EMLL, which would rename to CMLL shortly thereafter

– On December 18, 1991, Panther defeated El Satanico in the final of a tournament to win the vacant CMLL Middleweight Title

– On January 18, 1992, Panther defeated El Dandy to retain the CMLL Middleweight Title

– On March 21, Panther defeated Filoso to retain the CMLL Middleweight Title

– Panther followed Antonio Pena to the new AAA promotion in May 1992

– On July 24, Panther defeated Octagon to win the Mexican National Middleweight Title

– On September 4, Panther defeated Angel Azteca to retain the Mexican National Middleweight Title

– On September 10, Panther defeated Octagon to retain the Mexican National Middleweight Title

– On October 9, Panther defeated Super Astro to retain the Mexican National Middleweight Title

– On November 15, Panther defeated Octagon to retain the Mexican National Middleweight Title

– On October 15, 1993, Panther defeated El Satanico to retain the Mexican National Middleweight Title

– On August 4, 1994, Panther defeated Octagon to retain the Mexican National Middleweight Title

– On October 30, Panther defeated El Mariachi to retain the Mexican National Middleweight Title

– On July 6, 1995, Panther, Fuerza Guerrera & Psicosis defeated Rey Misterio Jr, Super Muneco & Octagon to win the Mexican National Trios Titles

– In late 1995, Panther briefly returned to CMLL, before forming PROMELL with Fuerza Guerrera

– On September 13, 1996, Panther, Fuerza Guerrera & El Signo defeated El Brazo, Brazo de Plata & Super Elektra to retain the Mexican National Trios Titles

– With PROMELL struggling, Panther returned to AAA in the summer of 1997, only to jump back to CMLL before the end of the year

– On December 18, 1998, Los Laguneros (Panther, Black Warrior & Dr Wagner Jr) defeated Bestia Salvaje, Scorpio Jr & Zumbido to win the vacant CMLL Trios Titles

– On January 22, 1999, Los Laguneros defeated Emilio Charles Jr, Atlantis & Felino

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 1999, Panther defeated Rodolfo Ruiz

– On April 2, Panther teamed with Ultimo Guerrero to win the Torneo Gran Alternativa, defeating Mr Niebla & Atlantico in the final

– At CMLL’s 66th Anniversary Show, Panther, Dr Wagner Jr & Fuerza Guerrera defeated El Hijo Del Santo, Negro Casas & Olimpico by DQ

– On April 7, 2000, Los Laguneros (Panther, Dr Wagner Jr & Black Warrior) defeated Emilio Charles Jr, Tarzan Boy & Negro Casas to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– On April 9, Panther defeated El Hijo Del Santo to win the WWA Welterweight Title

– On September 15, Los Laguneros (Panther, Dr Wagner Jr & Fuerza Guerrera) defeated Villano III, Villano IV & El Rayo de Jalisco Jr to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– Panther won the 2000 Leyenda de Azul Torneo Cibernetico Match

– On December 29, Los Laguneros (Panther, Dr Wagner Jr & Fuerza Guerrera) defeated Los Villanos (III, IV & V) to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2002, Los Laguneros defeated Black Warrior, Mr Niebla & Antifaz del Norte to regain the CMLL Trios Titles

– On March 22, Los Laguneros defeated Los Guerreros del Infierno (Rey Bucanero, Ultimo Guerrero & Tarzan Boy) to retain the CMLL Trios Titles

– On October 29, Panther defeated Atlantis to retain the WWA Middleweight Title

– On January 18, 2004, Panther defeated Black Warrior to retain the WWA Middleweight Title

– On June 25, Panther & Atlantis defeated Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero to win the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On July 20, Panther & Atlantis defeated Averno & Mephisto to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On August 30, Panther & Atlantis again defeated Averno & Mephisto to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On September 26, Panther & Atlantis defeated Ultimo Guerrero & Rey Bucanero to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– On January 21, 2005, Panther & Atlantis defeated Rey Bucanero & Olimpico to retain the CMLL Tag Team Titles

– At CMLL’s 73rd Anniversary Show, Panther, Dos Caras Jr & Rey Bucanero defeated Marco Corleone, Kenzo Suzuki & Olimpico

– At Sin Piedad 2007, Panther, Mistico & Negro Casas defeated Averno, Atlantis & Ultimo Guerrero

– At Sin Piedad 2008, Panther, Dos Caras Jr & Dr Wagner Jr defeated Black Warrior, Rey Bucanero & Mr Niebla

– Panther lost his mask to Villano V at the CMLL 75th Anniversary Show

– Panther was honoured with a 30th Anniversary Show by CMLL on November 4, 2008. At the event, he defeated Averno

– Panther won the 2008 Copa Diablo Velazco

– At Hora Cero 2009, Panther, Marco Corleone & Shocker defeated Damian El Terrible, El Texano Jr & Ephesto

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2010, Panther, Brazo de Plata & La Mascara defeated Ray Mendoza Jr, Okumura & Taichi by DQ

– At CMLL’s 77th Anniversary Show, Panther, La Mascara & Mascara Dorada defeated Poder Mexica (Dragon Rojo Jr, Sangre Azteca & Misterioso II)

– At Sin Piedad 2011, Panther defeated Felino in a Hair vs. Hair Match

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2012, Panther fought Negro Casas to a draw in a Hair vs. Hair Match

– Panther lost his hair to Averno at CMLL’s 80th Anniversary Show

– At CMLL’s 81st Anniversary Show, Panther, Dragon Lee & Cachorro defeated La Dinastia Casas (Tiger, Puma & Felino)

– At Infierno En El Ring 2015, Panther, Brazo de Plata & Stuka Jr defeated Vangelis, Polvora & Kraneo

– At Grand Prix Internacional 2016, Los Divinos Laguneros (Panther, The Panther & Blue Panther Jr) defeated La Dinastia Casas (Tiger, Puma & Felino)

– At the 2016 Leyendas Mexicanas special, Panther, Negro Navarro & Kahoz defeated Super Astro, Mano Negra & Solar

– Panther lost his hair for a second time in August 2017, this time to Sam Adonis

– Panther was honoured by CMLL with a 40th Anniversary Show in October 2018. At the event, he teamed with Black Warrior, Panterita del Ring & Euforia to defeat Mascara Ano 2000, El Cuatrero, Forastero & Sanson

– At the 2018 Leyendas Mexicanas special, Panther, Atlantis & El Rayo de Jalisco Jr defeated Mascara Ano 2000, Villano IV & Canek

– At the 2021 Dia De Muertos special, Panther, Valiente & Star Jr defeated Gemelo Diablo I, Gemelo Diablo II & El Sagrado

– At CMLL’s 90th Anniversary Show, Panther, Atlantis & Octagon defeated Fuerza Guerrera, El Satanico & Virus

– Panther was honoured by CMLL with a 45th Anniversary Show in October 2023. At the event, he teamed with Blue Panther Jr, Hijo de Blue Panther & Dark Panther to defeat Gran Guerrero, Ultimo Guerrero, Stuka Jr & Hijo de Stuka Jr

– At the 2023 Dia De Muertos special, Panther, Volador Jr & Virus defeated Ultimo Guerrero, El Terrible & El Barbaro Cavernario

– At Homenaje A Dos Leyendas 2024, Panther, Ultimo Guerrero, Volador Jr & Mistico defeated Matt Sydal, Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli

– Panther made an appearance for ROH in February 2025

– At Global Wars Mexico 2025, Panther defeated Lee Moriarty

– At RevPro’s 13th Anniversary Show, Panther, Joe Lando, Maverick Mayhew & Danny Black defeated Mark Trew, Will Kaven, Kieron Lacey & Hechicero

– At MLW Fury Road 2025, Panther, Atlantis & Diego Hill defeated Galeon Fantasma (Barboza, Zandokan & Difunto)

– On September 21, Panther defeated Ultimo Guerrero to win the MLW Openweight Title

– At MLW Symphony Of Horrors 2025, Panther defeated Atlantis & Rugido to retain the MLW Openweight Title