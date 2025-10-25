Blake Monroe wins the Women’s North American Championship

Blake Monroe defeated Zaria to become the new NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Zaria loses Sol Ruca’s championship as she fails to defend her honor and she looks absolutely disgusted

After the match, Monroe celebrates in the ring as she ushers in a Glamorous new era in NXT.

.@BlakeMonroeWWE is the new champion. What does this mean for ZaRuca?!? pic.twitter.com/WpzzRH2C5W — WWE (@WWE) October 26, 2025