Asuka responds to Goldberg’s comments about her having a longer undefeated streak than his

Asuka via X:

Goldberg’s comments about me are all over the news right now. But honestly, I’m not bothered by it at all. What he said came from his own perspective, and that’s fine. So there’s really no need to make such a big deal out of it.

Listen to my philosophy.

It’s not about what I accomplish. It’s about what I try to create. Philosophy and vision, that’s where the real value is. I don’t find meaning in anything without beauty.

I’ve achieved every record, every title, but those are just milestones.

What really matters is opening a new era. Creating the moment that separates Before Asuka and After Asuka. Having the power to change an era. That’s where true value and beauty exist.

I don’t chase records or championships. They’re the ones that come to me.

There’s not enough art in this world.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​