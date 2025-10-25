Abdullah The Butcher update

Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers posted the following via Facebook:

An official update two hours ago released by Abdullah the Butcher’s team regarding his current health and recovery.

Abdullah is continuing to face medical challenges and will unfortunately not be able to appear at GrappleCon in Lutz, Florida this weekend as originally planned. His team shared that he is in good spirits, resting comfortably, and receiving the care he needs at this time.

They’ve also expressed how much your love, prayers, and messages have meant to him. Abdullah’s people have been reading your notes and well wishes to him personally, and they’ve truly lifted his spirits and reminded him how deeply he’s loved by fans all around the world. ❤️

Those close to him — including his manager and caretaker, Queen Malika — continue to stand by his side and make sure he sees the outpouring of support. Many of your messages are read directly to him, and on good days, Abdullah even responds himself.

He’s been on this page before, and he knows the respect and love that so many of you continue to show him.

On behalf of all of us at Book Pro Wrestlers, we want to send our continued prayers, love, and respect to Abdullah and his team. He’s one of the most influential hardcore figures to ever step into a wrestling ring — and even today, he continues to inspire strength through his resilience.