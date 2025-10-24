WWE SmackDown is live tonight at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix from the Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ.

Advertised is Shinsuke Nakamura & Rey Fenix vs. The MFTs, Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James, a WWE U.S. Championship Open Challenge from Ilja Dragunov, appearances by Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre and more.

The following are our WWE SmackDown results from Friday, October 24, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-10pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 10/24/25

Stay tuned …