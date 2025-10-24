WWE News and Notes

– The expectation within WWE is that Liv Morgan would hopefully return to the ring by the beginning of 2026, reports Mike Johnson. It is always possible she returns before that if she is ahead of schedule on her physical rehab, but nothing definitive has been heard.

– Happy birthday to Bron Breakker:

– Speaking of Breakker, the Raw superstar was planned to become World Heavyweight Champion, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, but WWE decided Saturday Night’s Main Event wouldn’t be the right time or place:

Breakker is expected to end up as champion, but they have a plan of how and when to execute it, and it happening on an SNME show which is a Peacock exclusive and likely won’t do big viewing numbers was decided to not be the time or the place.

– At Halloween Havoc, Leon Slater (TNA) will team with Jevon Evans (NXT) to take on Triple AAA’s Mr. Iguana & La Parka: