Video of Jey Uso winning the battle royal amasses over 85,000 dislikes on YouTube

Jey Uso might be a very popular Superstar at arenas, but it seems that doesn’t translate well to the online audience.

The official WWE YouTube video of Jey Uso winning the battle royal this past Monday on Raw to get a shot at the vacant WWE World Heavyweight title has a staggering 85,374 dislikes versus the 14,914 likes at time of this writing.

That translates to 85% of the total “likes” pressed by fans who watched the video, which currently has nearly 685,000 views and 4,300 comments.

It is quite the increase of dislikes compared to him winning the Royal Rumble earlier this year, which had over 36,500 dislikes after the same amount of views. That video had a more respectable 20,500 thumbs up presses in comparison.

Jey now has two of the most disliked YouTube WWE videos of 2025 so far.

The numbers pale in comparison to the video of Cody Rhodes giving up his WrestleMania spot to The Rock on an episode of Smackdown which had over 600,000 dislikes at the time.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996