Updates on tonight’s Smackdown, WWE’s new rookie class, and Mercedes Mone

– One independent promoter who reportedly inquired about booking Mercedes Mone claimed her appearance fee was $25,000.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in the house following chaotic brawl + Tiffany Stratton vs Kiana James on tonight’s SmackDown:

After last week's chaotic ending, what will be the fallout from the brawl between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre? We find out TONIGHT on SmackDown! 8e/7c on USA Network

– Introducing the newest Rookie Class at the WWE Performance Center:

Jaime Garcia

Mike Derudder

Dusan Novakovic

Cyril Coquerelle

Nathan Cranton