Updates on tonight’s Smackdown, WWE’s new rookie class, and Mercedes Mone

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
318

– One independent promoter who reportedly inquired about booking Mercedes Mone claimed her appearance fee was $25,000.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in the house following chaotic brawl + Tiffany Stratton vs Kiana James on tonight’s SmackDown:

– Introducing the newest Rookie Class at the WWE Performance Center:

Jaime Garcia
Mike Derudder
Dusan Novakovic
Cyril Coquerelle
Nathan Cranton

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here