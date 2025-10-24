Updates on tonight’s Smackdown, WWE’s new rookie class, and Mercedes Mone

– One independent promoter who reportedly inquired about booking Mercedes Mone claimed her appearance fee was $25,000.
(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)
– Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre in the house following chaotic brawl + Tiffany Stratton vs Kiana James on tonight’s SmackDown:
After last week's chaotic ending, what will be the fallout from the brawl between @CodyRhodes and @DMcIntyreWWE?
We find out TONIGHT on #SmackDown!
8e/7c on @USANetwork
— WWE (@WWE) October 24, 2025
– Introducing the newest Rookie Class at the WWE Performance Center:
#wwe
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) October 24, 2025
Jaime Garcia
Mike Derudder
Dusan Novakovic
Cyril Coquerelle
Nathan Cranton