Triple H on Smackdown tonight, AEW Dynamite’s viewership, Hornswoggle recalls bullying Big E

– Former WWE superstar Hornswoggle recalls bullying Big E to his ‘breaking point’:

“I bullied Big E a lot. I always bullied Big E. I wasn’t bullied growing up, I’m very thankful for that. I wasn’t bullied in WWE, people didn’t wanna mess with Fit (Finlay), that’s just why. So I was like the closet bully at times.

Big E, riding, I poked and prodded, and he actually texted Woods and Kofi, ‘I don’t know if I can put up with Dylan (Hornswoggle) anymore. He just keeps bullying me. He won’t stop.’ So they were finally like, ‘Just put him in his place.’

We were walking into a building, I was bullying him that day, and he just walked in behind me, and he booted me, from the backpack. Boom! And I, as Kofi describes it, I Superman’d, and I landed right on my face, and my backpack hit, and E didn’t even say a thing.

And I literally got up, I look at Kofi and go, ‘Breaking point?’ He goes, ‘Yeah I think that was his breaking point.’ And I literally walked up and said, ‘Yeah I deserved that.’ And he goes, ‘Oh yeah you did.’”

(What’s Your Story?)

– AEW Dynamite on October 22nd averaged 477,000 viewers; 0.08 P18-49 rating

