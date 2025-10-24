Athena recently revealed that Tony Khan has considered launching an AEW all-women’s show, confirming that the idea has been discussed internally for quite some time. She emphasized that “it’s just about timing when it comes to those things”, suggesting that while the concept is being explored, its implementation depends on finding the right moment.

Athena praised the AEW women’s division, calling it the strongest in the industry: “We have the best roster in the world. I know everybody says it, but we actually do have the best roster in the world.” She went on to note that Khan’s interest in expanding women’s wrestling within AEW isn’t new, saying, “It’s been on his brain since I have been in AEW at least.”

During an interview with WFAA, the reigning ROH Women's World Champion addressed the question head-on. When asked about the idea of AEW doing a women-only show—something neither AEW nor WWE has done recently—Athena confirmed that Khan has thought it through.

Source: WFAA