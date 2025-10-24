Titus O’Neil says Saudi Arabia safer than in many parts of the United States

Titus O’Neil expressed that he feels significantly safer in Saudi Arabia than in many parts of the United States, emphasizing, “I feel safer in Saudi Arabia than I do in most places or a lot of places in the United States of America.” He pointed out that critics of WWE shows in Saudi Arabia often haven’t experienced the country firsthand, noting, “The first and foremost, most of the people that are complaining about the show being over there would never book a ticket to go over there anyway.”

O’Neil highlighted the relative safety of Saudi Arabia compared to other nations, saying, “You don’t hear about mass shootings in Saudi Arabia. You don’t hear about mass shootings in China. You don’t hear about mass shooters in Japan.” He recalled his first visit, where he saw children freely playing at night: “I’m in my hotel room. It’s one o’clock in the morning and I see kids running around on the beach. Kids.” Concerned about their safety, he asked his driver, who reassured him: “No, because it’s automatic death sentence. Kids are safer, but kids are not safe in the United States.”

Titus emphasized that experiencing Saudi Arabia can change perceptions, even if the country isn’t perfect, saying, “And I’m not saying that they get it all right, but we don’t get it all right either to be point fingers at anybody.” He also expressed his appreciation as a performer for being celebrated rather than tolerated: “I’d rather go as a performer where one more one, I’m going to be celebrated, not tolerated. And it’s going to be a first pass experience for everybody that chooses to come to the show.”

(Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)