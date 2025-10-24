Titus O’Neil on serving as WWE Global Ambassador

Titus O’Neil opened up about his evolving role in WWE, explaining how his position as WWE Global Ambassador came about and how it has developed over time. Reflecting on his early involvement, he said, “For me, having that title as WWE Global Ambassador, it was more at the time when we were getting ready to do WrestleMania and I was going to host WrestleMania alongside Hulk Hogan… Vince McMahon didn’t wanna just have me out there as just ‘WWE Superstar,’ he kind of wanted to personify what he felt that I represented within the company.” This highlighted how his role was not just about performing in the ring, but also representing WWE’s values and vision on a larger scale.

Since WrestleMania 37, Titus has focused on being himself while actively engaging in community work. He shared, “Moving past WrestleMania 37 here in Tampa all the way up to the present, I’ve really just kind of been being myself really, and helping with our Community Champions Showcase, where we highlight different organizations in various cities built around our premium live events.” He emphasized the importance of spotlighting grassroots organizations, explaining that the platform WWE provides can amplify their impact: “Being able to spotlight the work that they’re doing in their respective communities gives them a boost, but also the financial contribution that is given alongside the custom title, is also huge – it can work wonders for some of these smaller organizations.”

Titus highlighted the tangible difference these contributions can make, noting that even “a check for 50 or 60 or $100,000… can be the difference in a lot of things for some of these smaller organizations.” He concluded by reaffirming that the role allows him to remain authentic while making a meaningful impact: “So, really, for me, it’s that, and I’m just being myself.”

Source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring