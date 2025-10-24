More WWE News and Notes

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
187

Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship is set for next week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, reports @WrestleVotes

– The plan for the men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series is still for a team led by CM Punk and Roman Reigns to face a team led by The Vision, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsleter:

“Since many have asked, as of press time, the men’s WarGames match was still a Punk & Reigns team against The Vision-led team. Some thought with all the injuries that it would be changed to the Wyatts vs. MFTs since they are clearly doing a multi-person program there as well.”

– AJ Lee is currently featured on the Netflix banner for the November 17th episode of RAW at Madison Square Garden.

Titus O’Neil was asked who he sees as future top stars in WWE:

Bron Breakker
Oba Femi
Trick Williams

(source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here