More WWE News and Notes

– Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship is set for next week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, reports @WrestleVotes

– The plan for the men’s WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series is still for a team led by CM Punk and Roman Reigns to face a team led by The Vision, reports The Wrestling Observer Newsleter:

“Since many have asked, as of press time, the men’s WarGames match was still a Punk & Reigns team against The Vision-led team. Some thought with all the injuries that it would be changed to the Wyatts vs. MFTs since they are clearly doing a multi-person program there as well.”

– AJ Lee is currently featured on the Netflix banner for the November 17th episode of RAW at Madison Square Garden.

– Titus O’Neil was asked who he sees as future top stars in WWE:

• Bron Breakker

• Oba Femi

• Trick Williams

(source: TMZ’s Inside the Ring)