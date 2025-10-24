Matt Hardy shares his thoughts on WWE’s use of AI, another Halloween Havoc match confirmed

– Matt Hardy shared his thoughts on WWE’s use of AI during the Hardys segment on NXT, saying he didn’t mind the creative choice. He explained, “It was interesting. It was cool how they were able to do that and give a look of how the transformation happens underneath the water where that’s always been left up to the imagination before.”

Hardy said he felt the timing and use of AI fit well within the segment, noting, “If you’re going to use that, it was a decent time to use it.” However, despite appreciating the innovation, Hardy admitted he’s personally not interested in AI or technology in general. “My wife is current with that stuff, but I have no interest in any of it. Technology has already dumbed us down way too much as it is.”

(Source: The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy)

