Matches announced for SNME, Smackdown, and Raw

– Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Title is set for Saturday Nights Main Event:

– Speaking of Stratton:

BREAKING NEWS: @tiffstrattonwwe is getting her knee evaluated, but reports are that Tiffany Stratton is adamant about going through with the match on #SNME. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/vBGKL9aA0H — WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2025

– Match announced for next week’s Smackdown:

* Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax

Sounds like your still bitter, Nia Jax… pic.twitter.com/5Fl26uxJDr — WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2025

– Match announced for Raw:

* Nikki Bella vs Roxanne Perez