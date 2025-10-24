Matches announced for SNME, Smackdown, and Raw

– Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Title is set for Saturday Nights Main Event:
Two incredible athletes… but only one can be WWE Women’s Champion. @tiffstrattonwwe vs. @Jade_Cargill at #SNME. pic.twitter.com/U4CG9TF8XZ
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 25, 2025
– Speaking of Stratton:
BREAKING NEWS: @tiffstrattonwwe is getting her knee evaluated, but reports are that Tiffany Stratton is adamant about going through with the match on #SNME. Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/vBGKL9aA0H
— WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2025
– Match announced for next week’s Smackdown:
* Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax
Sounds like your still bitter, Nia Jax… pic.twitter.com/5Fl26uxJDr
— WWE (@WWE) October 25, 2025
– Match announced for Raw:
* Nikki Bella vs Roxanne Perez