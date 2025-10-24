Matches announced for SNME, Smackdown, and Raw

Steve Gerweck
Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Title is set for Saturday Nights Main Event:

– Speaking of Stratton:

– Match announced for next week’s Smackdown:

* Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax

– Match announced for Raw:

* Nikki Bella vs Roxanne Perez

