Jacy Jayne says TNA helped put her on the map as a singles wrestler

Jacy Jayne believes TNA helped put her on the map as a singles wrestler

“I feel like in NXT, there’s a structure of how you do everything. You have to hit specifics, and your times are very strict, and everything is very strict, and you have to play by the book. TNA, It’s a little more relaxed. You have kind of more freedom to try things, do things that you might not do on NXT TV.

Everything is put together more last minute, so I feel like your brain just has to be, go go go. You don’t really have time to think about it, whereas an NXT, I feel like I have more time to think about things. So that’s challenging, but it was a great experience.

I feel like TNA helped put me on the map as a singles wrestler. I was always a tag wrestler in NXT, so when I jumped over to TNA, I had singles with Masha (Slamovich), and I feel like people were like, ‘Oh wait. Jacy can wrestle as a singles. I’ve never really seen that side of her.’ So I feel like that just opened a lot doors and it got people talking and it started giving me different

types of opportunities.”

(source: Interview with the battleground ihr)