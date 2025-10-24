Former WWE writer says Charles Manson wanted to meet Bray Wyatt

During an interview on the Freddie Prinze Jr. podcast Wrestling with Freddie, former WWE writer Nick Manfredini revealed that notorious murderer Charles Manson wanted to meet Bray Wyatt after a prison guard showed Manson several Wyatt promos from WWE television.

Manfredini said that Manson was “a fan” of Wyatt and asked prison authorities if he could meet the late WWE Superstar. He noted how Wyatt’s father, Mike Rotunda, was notified of this and brought forward a pitch to the WWE higher-ups to have WWE cameras film the meeting for a special.

“They immediately squashed it,” Manfredini said. “Cause they were like…can we shoot a Network special with Charles Manson? And it was immediately squashed!”

Manfredini also admitted of pitching an idea to Wyatt to just go visit Manson when they were in Northern California and suggested he could go in incognito where no one would recognize him.

“I thought more about it and obviously it was a terrible, terrible idea. Would have been a good story, but a bad idea,” he continued.

Manson passed away in 2017 at the age of 83.

