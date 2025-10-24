Bully Ray on changing his perception of ECW’s Heyman, plus Mickie James and Eddie Edwards notes

– Bully Ray reflected on a pivotal moment that changed his perception of ECW’s Paul Heyman.

He recalled how he and D-Von informed Heyman that “WWE called and we asked Paul to give us one more dollar a day.” However, Heyman declined, saying, “I can’t get into a bidding war with the WWE.”

That response shocked Bully Ray, who emphasized, “A bidding war? A dollar a show isn’t a bidding war.” It was then that he claims to have realized something deeper was going on behind the scenes, stating, “That’s the moment that I realized that Paul was in bed with the WWE.”

– Eddie Edward’s of the system has been the longest tenured superstar on the roster. Eddie says that for his whole time here they never been to his hometown Boston and to finally give people an answer, Sunday October 12, TNA Bound For Glory meant the world to him. He says he’s honored to do it all with the System and his wife Alisha Edward’s.

– Mickie James and the Beautiful People reflect on the hall of fame Inductions at Bound for Glory.

Mickie says she was shocked when she heard the news that she was going to be in the HOF she was shocked. She said TNA isn’t just any company, it’s a company she started at and has many chapters there.

Velvet Sky of the Beautiful People said that before they were in TNA or even wrestling she remembers them watching all the women before them, calling them Icons, they were hoping but never expected to follow in their footsteps.