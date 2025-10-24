Brian Knobbs update

Book Pro Wrestlers posted:

UPDATE ON BRIAN KNOBBS ❤️

A lot of you have asked about Brian lately — and I want to take a minute to talk about him, not just as Nasty Boy Brian Knobbs, but as Brian Knobbs the man.

Everyone knows the wild, loud, larger-than-life Nasty Boy from TV. But behind that, Brian is one of the kindest and most genuine people I’ve met in this business. I didn’t start working with him until recent years, but the moment I did, he went out of his way to help me. And he didn’t have to. He had nothing to gain from it.

Brian connected me with promoters and wrestlers. He did promo videos for me, for free, just trying to help get Book Pro Wrestlers more attention. And he’d spend hours on the phone coaching me about deals — how to structure events, how to make things work, and how to grow the business the right way. That’s the side of Brian Knobbs most fans never see — the businessman, the teacher, the loyal friend.

Today, Brian’s been going through an incredibly tough time. He’s been hospitalized again with serious health issues. Around the same time, his wife Toni suffered a terrible fall and has been in rehab. They’ve been separated while both try to recover, and it’s been one setback after another.

Brian’s GoFundMe recently passed $34,000 toward its new goal of $50,000 — a campaign that’s helped him with medical care, housing, and recovery support. He’s also running a Brian Knobbs Comeback Raffle filled with incredible items straight from his collection: signed figures, shirts, and even his own Arizona Coyotes jersey. Every donation helps and automatically enters you in the raffle once the campaign reaches its goal.

This isn’t something I’d post lightly. I don’t sell or promote things on this page — but I do care about Brian. He’s a friend, and he’s someone who’s spent a lifetime giving back to this business and to the people in it.

If you can, please consider supporting or sharing his GoFundMe. Every dollar and every share helps. ❤️

Let’s help Brian and Toni through this next chapter — the same way Brian has always helped others behind the scenes.

– Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers