AEW News and Notes

– One independent promoter who reportedly inquired about booking Mercedes Mone claimed her appearance fee was $25,000.

(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)

– Mercedes Moné’s promo throwing out an Open Challenge for anybody as she returns to Italy as BestYa Women’s Champion:

– Peter Avalon revealed that he underwent meniscus and ACL surgery on Tuesday.

– Julia Hart, Thekla & Skye Blue have arrived in Arena Mexico for Women’s Grand Prix!: