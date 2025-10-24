AEW News and Notes

– One independent promoter who reportedly inquired about booking Mercedes Mone claimed her appearance fee was $25,000.
(Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter)
– Mercedes Moné’s promo throwing out an Open Challenge for anybody as she returns to Italy as BestYa Women’s Champion:
Mercedes Moné’s promo throwing out an Open Challenge for anybody as she returns to Italy as BestYa Women's Champion!
DEFENDING HER BELTS WORLDWIDE. pic.twitter.com/6ADtABOZLI
— Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) October 24, 2025
– Peter Avalon revealed that he underwent meniscus and ACL surgery on Tuesday.
– Julia Hart, Thekla & Skye Blue have arrived in Arena Mexico for Women’s Grand Prix!:
#aew #cmll pic.twitter.com/nzdfYf9BLy
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) October 24, 2025