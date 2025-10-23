WWE News and Notes

Steve Gerweck
– Santos Escobar is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE return during next week’s episode of Raw.

– Stacks says he never needed The Family and all he needs is his beautiful fiancée Arianna Grace:

Shinsuke Nakamura recently revealed (in an interview with Tokyo Sports) that he still has a mission to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship before he retires:

“I think it would be nice if we could leave hope for the next generation of Japanese and Asian people”

– Happy birthday to Carmella and Lyra Valkyrie:

