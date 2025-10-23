WWE News and Notes

– Santos Escobar is reportedly scheduled to make his WWE return during next week’s episode of Raw.
– Stacks says he never needed The Family and all he needs is his beautiful fiancée Arianna Grace:
I didn’t need a lazy “family” that wanted to sit around and eat gabagool at the restaurant.
I needed a beautiful, intelligent, driven woman who wants to take over the world with me….and I found her. https://t.co/kVmPhksBsy
– Shinsuke Nakamura recently revealed (in an interview with Tokyo Sports) that he still has a mission to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship before he retires:
“I think it would be nice if we could leave hope for the next generation of Japanese and Asian people”
– Happy birthday to Carmella and Lyra Valkyrie:
Lyra Valkyria https://t.co/rAO2nxsWQI pic.twitter.com/0StF28Hzk8
