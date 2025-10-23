Tony Khan on AEW expanding internationally, matches announced for AEW Collision

– Tony Khan speaks on his interest in AEW expanding internationally:

“I’m very interested in taking AEW and visiting more of Europe. I think there are more opportunities there. We’ve had great shows in the UK, particularly with shows in London. We’ve set records at Wembley Stadium, and we’ve had great events in Cardiff, Wales. And I’m really excited about this year taking AEW to Manchester for the first time.

I think there’s more opportunities there internationally, for AEW…I think that’s very attractive, just international expansion.”

(source: Interview with AM New York)

– Spoiler free Collision lineup from San Antonio, TX:

• PAC vs Tomohiro Ishii

• Mina Shirakawa vs Thekla

• Young Bucks/FTR vs JetSpeed/Jurassic Express

• Taya Valkyrie vs CMLL’s Olympia

• Bryan Keith vs Ace Austin

• HOOK vs Griff Garrison

• Hangman Page promo