The Good Brothers set for MLW debut

CHARLESTON, SC – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced The Good Brothers (“Machine Gun” Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) will make their MLW debut at MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Live Special on Thursday, November 20 at the Charleston Music HallThunder Studios Arena in Charleston, SC and presented live on YouTube and on cable on beIN SPORTS.

Last night, the notorious duo released a video recounting one of their infamous nights — partying, getting arrested, breaking out of a Mexican jail, and doing it all over again with Don Gato himself. They capped it off by asking, “why don’t we do it again in Charleston?”

MLW President Cesar Duran and Don Gato raised their glasses to the idea, and now it’s official: The Good Brothers are coming to MLW.

The only question that remains is: who will they face in their debut as their old amigo Don Gato watches on?

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have carved out an international reputation for dominance and chaos. Anderson rose to prominence in New Japan Pro Wrestling, becoming one of the top foreign competitors in the company’s history and advancing to the finals of the prestigious G1 Climax tournament.

Together, The Good Brothers captured the IWGP Tag Team Championship three times, held the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship, and won the World Tag League tournament — achievements that solidified them as one of the most decorated and respected tag teams in Japan’s modern era.

Beyond the ring, Anderson and Gallows are the voices behind the Talk’n Shop podcast — a seminal hit that originated on the MLW Radio Network and quickly became one of wrestling’s top-charting shows, redefining the format and inspiring a generation of hoots.

Now, The Good Brothers return to the MLW family, bringing their brand of mayhem and mischief to Charleston.

See pro wrestling return to downtown Charleston for the first time in 32 years and party with Don Gato Tequila as Major League Wrestling brings its wildest night yet to the Lowcountry!