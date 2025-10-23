Santana says he wants to defend the TNA title against Styles, Khan reflects on Sting’s retirement

– Mike Santana wants to defend the TNA World Championship against AJ Styles.

“I have one dream match left. I’ve been thankful and blessed enough in my career to have worked with some amazing people. A lot of guys that I grew up watching and idolising, but the one guy that’s left is AJ Styles… I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again. I want to wrestle AJ Styles one-on-one in a TNA ring for the world title.”

(Source: Stunner Network)

– Tony Khan reflects on speaking with Sting before his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024, says he’ll never forget what Sting said to him:

“Before Sting went out for his last match, as they were showing the video package, and as his sons were about to make their entrances and they were on the stage, that was really special. Sting said some very nice things to me right before he went out that I’ll never forget about how fantastic his run had been, and how happy he was about all this and the things he said afterwards. That was really probably the highlight.”

(source: Interview with AM New York)