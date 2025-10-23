Notes on Nathan Frazer, Dominik Mysterio, and Natalya

– Nathan Frazer has revealed that his tag-team with Axiom, collectively known as Fraxiom, came scarily close to ending before they’d even made it to WWE’s main roster as a SmackDown duo. Frazer told the ‘No Contest Wrestling Podcast’ that one of the original plans in place for the team at NXT’s Stand & Deliver event on 19 April was actually a ‘Hair vs. Mask’ match. Presumably, the pair would’ve lost their NXT Tag-Team Titles before that event – they dropped the belts to Hank Walker and Tank Ledger at Stand & Deliver, which ended a fun 230-day reign as champs.

– Braun Strowman confirms Dominik Mysterio’s love for chicken tenders:

“That’s all the kid eats. I mean, he looks like he’s made out of chicken tenders.”

(source: TMZ Inside the Ring)

– Dominik Mysterio shares a photo with Nate Diaz backstage at Raw this week:

– Upcoming Natalya appearance:

MINNEAPOLIS!!!!!! I’ll see you October 29 for my LAST HART BEATING book signing @mallofamerica! I can’t wait!!!

For more info: https://t.co/RTHXsbZxRY https://t.co/xqwtH5qNNh pic.twitter.com/CIonhybnYz — lowkey legend (@NatbyNature) October 23, 2025