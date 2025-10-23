More WWE News and Notes

– Konnan weighed in on WWE potentially turning Dominik Mysterio babyface, noting the company’s cautious approach: “They’ve hesitated to turn him. Maybe they wanna keep him as a heel that gets cheered, and see how that works for a while before they finally do turn him, if they do.” He elaborated on the strategy behind this hesitation, suggesting WWE might be playing the long game: “If we turn him and give them what they want, the bloom is off. But if we keep him as a heel and they wanna turn face and they keep cheering him, we’ve got the best of both worlds.”

– F4Wonline reports that WWE reportedly doesn’t have any interest in having Edge return for John Cena’s retirement match. Cena is expected to face Gunther in his final match this December on Saturday Night’s Main Event.

– Ilja Dragunov’s updated official WWE website render with his United States Championship:

– Xavier Woods Calls Out WWE for Tossing Together Tag Teams:

The state of the @wwe tag team division worries me due to how @ScrapDaddyAP has been handling it. #ThankGodForTheNewDay pic.twitter.com/eOFGNy9sUI — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 23, 2025