Eddie Kingston says he has zero ill-will towards Gabe Kidd, Nick Gage receiving treatment

Eddie Kingston says he has zero ill-will towards Gabe Kidd for injuring him last year:

“I don’t like Gabe to begin with. I’m not mad that he injured me because I would have done it to him. What do you think I was trying to do in that match? This is not ballet, folks. I don’t like Gabe anyway so it just adds more fuel to the fire.

So no… I have no ill will for the injury. I have ill will because I think he’s a piece of shit person and I wanna fuck him up for it. But other than that, no.”

(source: AEW Close Up)

– GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale has confirmed that Nick Gage is currently in addiction treatment.

