Eddie Kingston says he has zero ill-will towards Gabe Kidd, Nick Gage receiving treatment

– Eddie Kingston says he has zero ill-will towards Gabe Kidd for injuring him last year:

“I don’t like Gabe to begin with. I’m not mad that he injured me because I would have done it to him. What do you think I was trying to do in that match? This is not ballet, folks. I don’t like Gabe anyway so it just adds more fuel to the fire.

So no… I have no ill will for the injury. I have ill will because I think he’s a piece of shit person and I wanna fuck him up for it. But other than that, no.”

(source: AEW Close Up)

– GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale has confirmed that Nick Gage is currently in addiction treatment.

Was gonna hold off on any kind of public update but ive seen people speculating, so ill give a brief update… Nick Gage will not be attending any shows for the forseeable future. He is currently in treatment (and has been for several weeks) and plans to stay indefinitely — brett lauderdale (@Lauderdale11) October 22, 2025