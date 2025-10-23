Darby Allin on a possible heel turn, Indi Hartwell vs Shotzi, CMLL/Stardom partnership announced

– CMLL and STARDOM have officially started a partner ship. Kounosuke Izui of Lady’s Ring and Taro Okada of STARDOM were at CMLL for the announcement, also a talent exchange will also be allowed between both promotions. CMLL and STARDOM still have partnerships with AEW and ROH.

– On November 21st, Indi Hartwell will defend the Hog Women’s Championship against Shotzi.

– Darby Allin was asked about the possibility of ever turning heel in AEW:

“It’s just wherever the wind takes me. And I feel a lot of fans, they’re always like, ‘Darby, you don’t have to go crazy anymore to impress us.’ I’m like, I’m not doing it for you. I’m doing it for me. I actually love going out there and jumping off ladders or whatever it is I get myself into.

On the flip side, I do see how fast the fans forget about you. I do see how quick they move on. Say if you got like an injury or something, they’re like, ‘All right, what’s the next shiny toy?’ So in that sense, I could see being a heel and just straight up being like, ‘You are so ungrateful for what it is that we do.’

But at the end of the day, I don’t do it for them. So I feel like you can’t get mad at them for that. But who knows? Wherever the wind takes young Darby Allin, maybe I will go rogue.”

(source: @MaggieandPerl)

–