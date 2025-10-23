D-Von Dudley on experiencing racism, Ric Flair on no union in professional wrestling

– D-Von Dudley opened up about experiencing racism behind the scenes in professional wrestling, revealing that some higher-ups were openly prejudiced toward him. He explained, “No, because it was hidden really. I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again. The Klan wore sheets on their heads. The Ku Klux Klan wore sheets over their heads. And I felt that a lot of those Klan members made their way into wrestling, traded in their sheets for suits.” He emphasized that this racism was subtle but real, often coming from powerful figures within the industry. D-Von recalled a particularly direct encounter, stating, “I dealt with that certain higher up that told me to my face, they don’t like me because of the color of my skin. And they work for other organizations now, and this person knows who he is. I have no respect for that person. I don’t really care for him.”

(Source: VideoGamer)

– Ric Flair expressed bewilderment that professional wrestling still lacks a union despite being a multi-billion-dollar industry: “How do we not have a union? A multi-billion-dollar company. No union.” He revealed that attempts to organize one often fell on hesitant shoulders, including his own, because of the fear of being easily replaced: “Nobody wants to do it because they’ll just move on without you. They wanted me and Hogan to do it. Hulk called me and I said, ‘I’m not jumping out there. They’ll just replace me.’” Flair recalled Jesse Ventura persistently urging him to take action, but he was reluctant, pointing out the personal and professional cost: “Jesse Ventura drove me crazy. ‘Come on, come on.’ I go, ‘Jesse, so I give up the NWA World Championship, walk out. They’ll just put the belt on DiBiase or back to Harley.’” Ultimately, Flair acknowledged he was frequently asked to support union efforts but chose not to pursue them: “It just wasn’t something I wanted to explore, but I was certainly asked to do it a lot.”

(Source: Games With Names)