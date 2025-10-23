Bill Goldberg on Asuka’s streak

Bill Goldberg comments on Asuka’s streak:
“Some girl at WWE.
They did it on purpose.
I have nothing against the girl, by any means, but yeah.
I was part of WCW when we were kicking their ass in the Monday Night Wars.
I didn’t know what was going on at the time, I was just on one of the sides.
Now, one side dissolves and the other one consumes everything, so they can treat everyone and everything the way they want.
I think there is always going to be the bird in their ass that I was part of a company where I was the champion in a very short period of time and we were beating them in the ratings.”
(Source: Real Talk with Mike Burke)