Bill Goldberg on Asuka’s streak

Bill Goldberg comments on Asuka’s streak:

“Some girl at WWE.

They did it on purpose.

I have nothing against the girl, by any means, but yeah.

I was part of WCW when we were kicking their ass in the Monday Night Wars.

I didn’t know what was going on at the time, I was just on one of the sides.

Now, one side dissolves and the other one consumes everything, so they can treat everyone and everything the way they want.

I think there is always going to be the bird in their ass that I was part of a company where I was the champion in a very short period of time and we were beating them in the ratings.”

(Source: Real Talk with Mike Burke)