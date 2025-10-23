AEW Women’s World Championship title match announced for Full Gear

By
Steve Gerweck
-
0
326

– Announced for AEW Full Gear, AEW Women’s World Championship – Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné

– Mercedes Mone sends out a warning to Kris Statlander:

