AEW Women’s World Championship title match announced for Full Gear

– Announced for AEW Full Gear, AEW Women’s World Championship – Kris Statlander (c) vs. Mercedes Moné
Stat says that she isn’t the same woman that Mercedes Moné faced last year, + she aims to prove it with the World Title at stake:
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 23, 2025
– Mercedes Mone sends out a warning to Kris Statlander:
You made the biggest mistake of your life! @callmekrisstat #AEWDynamite #aewfullgear pic.twitter.com/CLolgJbnkY
— Último Moné (@MercedesVarnado) October 23, 2025