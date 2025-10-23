AEW News and Notes

– Nigel McGuinness has confirmed he’s signed a new contract with AEW.
– Fright Night Dynamite returns next week:
#aew pic.twitter.com/s1oJi8PdiR
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) October 23, 2025
– Marko Stunt is now selling motor vehicles at Homer Skelton Ford in Mississippi:
Marko Stunt is now selling motor vehicles at Homer Skelton Ford in Mississippi under a combination of his real name and wrestling nickname… NOAH ‘MR. FUN SIZE’ NELMS.
STILL WITH A BIT OF JURASSIC EXPRESS GIMMICK.
pic.twitter.com/UyR5UcCSkE
— Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) October 23, 2025
– Athena via X:
You are SOOO beautiful tag partner!!!@MercedesVarnado
What should we name our team minions????!!!!@AEW #AEWDynamite #ForeverROHChamp pic.twitter.com/HXsJ7uEQVg
— Athena is ROH & All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) October 23, 2025