AEW News and Notes

– Nigel McGuinness has confirmed he’s signed a new contract with AEW.

– Fright Night Dynamite returns next week:

– Marko Stunt is now selling motor vehicles at Homer Skelton Ford in Mississippi:

Marko Stunt is now selling motor vehicles at Homer Skelton Ford in Mississippi under a combination of his real name and wrestling nickname… NOAH ‘MR. FUN SIZE’ NELMS.

STILL WITH A BIT OF JURASSIC EXPRESS GIMMICK.

pic.twitter.com/UyR5UcCSkE

— Drainmaker (@DrainBamager) October 23, 2025