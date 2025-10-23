Abdullah The Butcher hospitalized

Posted on Facebook:

Wrestling legend Abdullah The Butcher has been hospitalized tonight.

At 84 years old, the Wild Man from the Sudan is battling serious health issues and is currently in the hospital. Abdullah is one of the most iconic and feared figures to ever step inside a wrestling ring — a man who helped shape the sport with his unforgettable presence from Japan to Puerto Rico to Georgia and beyond.

Right now, he needs all of us. Let’s come together as fans, friends, and family of this business to send our prayers, positive thoughts, and strength his way. ❤️

Abdullah and members of his team follow this page — they often read your comments and even Abdullah himself comments. So if you want to leave a message, memory, or prayer for him, please do. He’ll see them, and it will mean more than you can imagine.

— Steve Stasiak, Book Pro Wrestlers