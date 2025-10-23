A possible WWE return, D-Von Dudley’s thoughts on frustrations among AEW talent

– The belief within various wrestling circles in Mexico is that WWE is trying to use Andrade’s one-year out clause, to bring him back, reports PWlnsider Elite. No one at WWE has confirmed this, but that’s what’s being talked about in some close circles in Mexico. Andrade continues to be announced for indie shows in Maine and New York.

– D-Von Dudley shared his thoughts on frustrations among AEW talent, emphasizing that while he respects the wrestlers and Tony Khan, he has issues with how the company is run. He explained, “There’s just certain things about the organization… there’s a feeling that certain people in the organization that call the shots, I’m not a big fan of them.” He stressed that his criticism isn’t of AEW or Khan personally: “I’ve got nothing against AEW as a company. I’ve got nothing against Tony Khan. I just don’t like the way the organization is run.” D-Von also noted that many wrestlers share this frustration, wanting Khan to assert more control while delegating responsibly: “They just wish that certain people wouldn’t be calling the shots and that Tony would take more control, but yet give it to somebody that knows what they’re doing.”

