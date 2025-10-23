10/22/25 AEW Collision spoilers from San Antonio

AEW Collision spoilers for Saturday, October 25
Hangman Adam Page promo —
The AEW World Champion kicked off the Collision taping by cutting a promo on Samoa Joe. He promised to get revenge on Joe for The Opps’ post-match attack on him at WrestleDream.
$400K All-Star eight-man tag: Jurassic Express (Jack Perry and Luchasaurus) and JetSpeed (Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey) defeated The Young Bucks (Matthew and Nicholas Jackson) and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) —
JetSpeed pinned FTR for the finish.
PAC defeated Tomohiro Ishii —
This was a first-time singles match between the two.
Thekla defeated Mina Shirakawa —
This was their first singles meeting in AEW.
Olympia from CMLL defeated Taya Valkyrie —
Ace Austin defeated Bryan Keith —
Hook defeated Griff Garrison
