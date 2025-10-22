WWE selling WrestleMania 42 Superstar Brunch sessions

WWE has put on sale the WrestleMania 42 Superstar Brunch sessions in Las Vegas via OnLocation.

There are two sessions advertised, one on Saturday, April 18 between 9AM and 11AM and another on Sunday, April 19 between 9AM and 11AM as well. The location is still to be determined.

The cool $395 per person price will give you a premium brunch buffet and speciality cocktails, meet and greet with WWE Superstars who will stop by your table during the brunch, and a souvenir from the event.

You can book them at onlocationexp.com.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online