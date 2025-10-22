WWE News and Notes

– The Hardy Boyz are officially BROKEN once again as Broken Matt & Brother Nero return:

– Luke Menzies (FKA Ridge Holland in #WWE) has shared an update on his injury and potential surgery

Menzies took to social media to update his injury status.

Menzies underwent surgery on October 3rd for a Lisfranc injury. In today’s update, he revealed he would travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to get his cast taken off. While there, he said he would talk to specialists to discuss a potential surgery for his neck.

“I’ve got to go to Birmingham, Alabama to have the cast off,” he said. “I had a neck injury that was going to get imaging for. I got imaging for that post-foot surgery and I’m going to Birmingham to see the neck specialist. Worst case scenario, I’ll need neck surgery and I’m hoping for the best case scenario, which is injections but I’m having some nerve impingement which is sending pain down my arm, so I’m a little bit apprehensive about what’s going to happen because it’s another kick in the balls, really. I’ll keep you posted.”

Source: RidgeWWE on X

– Finn Balor comments on The Judgment Day losing the Tag Team Championships this week on RAW:

Win some

Lose some pic.twitter.com/BnGevw4XaR — Finn Bálor (@FinnBalor) October 22, 2025

– Becky Lynch posted: