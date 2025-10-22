WWE changes the date for next year’s Money in the Bank

WWE has changed the date for the Money in the Bank PLE in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Originally announced for August 29, it has been moved to September 6, 2006.

WWE, in conjunction with the Greater New Orleans Sports Foundation and Legends Global, has announced that Money in the Bank will now take place Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026 — one week later than originally announced — at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Money in the Bank features WWE’s biggest Superstars as they battle to earn a briefcase containing a contract for a championship match at a time and place of their choosing anytime within the next year.