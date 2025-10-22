Tony Khan says Mercedes Mone wants to make new stars, Jessika Carr calls out Becky Lynch

– Jessika Carr calls out Becky Lynch, saying it’s ironic that Lynch keeps talking about her while “all [she’s] done is tap out, get counted out, or take the easy way out by getting disqualified,” questioning why she’s being seen as the problem.

I don’t say a lot or stir up issues….but it’s wild that someone keeps talking about me….when all they’ve been doing is tapping out, getting counted out, and taking the easy way out by getting disqualified. But I’m the problem? — Jessika Carr (@WWELadyRefJess) October 22, 2025

– Tony Khan says Mercedes Moné isn’t making much money wrestling on indies all over the world, but still does it because she loves the sport and wants to make new stars…..

“With all the commitments Mercedes has taken on, I think it’s really impressive. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, that shows it’s not about pure greed and money for Mercedes because a lot of these places she’s wrestling, Winnipeg, Canada, Denmark, they’re not the highest paying places. She’s not really making money from these. She loves wrestling. She loves building up companies. She loves meeting new young stars, and she really cares about the craft and the sport of wrestling.”

