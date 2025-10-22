Popular Sports for Betting on Zuplay India

Zuplay India | Popular Sports for Betting Zuplay offers dozens of sports for betting. The main ones in India are cricket, football, kabaddi, tennis and virtual games. Find out what makes them favourites among Indian bettors.

Zuplay offers players one of the widest sports lines on the market. The basis is made up of the disciplines that are most in demand among local bettors: cricket, football, kabaddi and virtual competitions. It is these that account for most of the activity and the largest betting volumes at Zuplay India. Each discipline has its own specifics.

Cricket – the No. 1 Sport for Betting at Zuplay India

Cricket remains the main betting category at Zuplay in India. This sport is national, so it is not surprising that betting operators pay maximum attention to it. Zuplay covers all major tournaments, national and women’s championships. The most popular are:

* Indian Premier League;

* Big Bash League;

* The Ashes;

* ICC World Cup.

Since the line covers both international matches and domestic series, bettors can choose events of different levels: from high-profile finals to little-known T20s.

Bets can be placed in pre-match format, analysing the line-ups, field coverage and player form in advance. There are also live bets, where you need to react to what is happening in real time. In Live mode, odds are updated after each over, which gives you the opportunity to catch favourable odds. For those who follow the broadcast, this adds extra excitement and brings big winnings.

Zuplay offers a wide range of markets for cricket betting:

* Match or series winner;

* Total runs or wickets;

* Individual bettor or bowler statistics;

* First innings result;

* Outcome by sets, etc.

This selection allows you to place both simple single bets and complex accumulator bets.

Football is a Sport That is Just as Popular as Cricket

Football has long been the main focus for betting around the world. Bettors from India are also interested in this sport. The sport is popular on Zuplay due to the constant flow of matches and the wide variety of markets. All major football championships are available on the website. These include the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga, Indian Super League, UEFA Champions League, and World Cup.

Events take place almost every day, so there is always something to choose from. Bets are accepted before the start of the match and live. Pre-match allows you to calmly study the form of the teams, view predictions, and compare statistics. In Live mode, the odds change every minute, and you can quickly react to events on the field.

Zuplay’s football line features dozens of markets:

* Match result (1X2);

* Total goals or cards;

* Both teams to score;

* Exact score;

* Number of corners;

* Half-time and full-time results.

This selection provides scope for strategy: some make a single accurate prediction, while others collect accumulators with higher odds.

Kabaddi – A Local Sport with Growing Interest on Zuplay

Kabaddi is a game that has been known in India since childhood. Simple in its rules but intense in spirit, it has gradually moved from the playground to the professional arena. This sport is actively developing in the Zuplay line, and the number of bets is growing with each season.

The main event is the Pro Kabaddi League, which lasts several months and attracts millions of viewers across the country. On the website, you can bet on both the outcome of matches and the statistics of individual players, such as the number of points, successful captures or raids. There are also long-term markets: who will make the playoffs, who will be the best attacker.

Available betting formats are pre-match and live. The first option is suitable for those who analyse the table and line-ups in advance. Live betting allows you to act based on your assessment of the situation. Thanks to the short halves, live kabaddi is ideal for bettors who don’t like to wait for the entire match to see the result.



Tennis – The Choice for Those Who Bet on Analytics

Tennis combines excitement and cold calculation. It is popular among bettors because matches are held all year round – ATP, WTA and challenger tournaments take place almost every day. There are also local series that Indian users are keen to bet on.

The main advantage of tennis is that it is easy to follow the logic. It attracts those who like to calculate, observe and make decisions based on numbers rather than intuition. You can assess a player’s form, court surface and recent results in advance and choose the outcome based on calculation rather than guesswork.

Zuplay offers pre-match and live betting on tennis. Bettors have access to various markets, such as match or set winner, exact set score, total games, first break winner, and number of aces.

Virtual Sports on Zuplay – The New Love of Bettors from India

Virtual sports competitions on Zuplay appeared not so long ago, but immediately became a hit. This is because there is no need to wait for matches. No matter what time of day it is, events follow one after another. Start a tournament, choose an outcome, and in a minute you will see the result.

Bettors most often choose virtual football and cricket. There are also horse racing, basketball and tennis. All competitions look like real ones, only they are simulated by the system, so the result does not depend on the human factor.

The bets are standard: winner, score, total. You need to make your choice, confirm your coupon and wait for the result. For Indian bettors, who are used to a fast pace, virtual sports have become an ideal alternative to real tournaments.

Each discipline on Zu play India has its own audience. Together, they create a balanced sports ecosystem where every bettor can find bets that suit their interests.