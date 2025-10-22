Notes on Kurt Angle and Scotty 2 Hotty

– Kurt Angle shared detailed conversations he had with Hulk Hogan before Hogan’s passing regarding the launch of Real American Freestyle Wrestling. Hogan approached Angle saying, “Brother, I’d love to have you on our team, I’m starting a wrestling promotion,” emphasizing that it would focus on “real wrestling, freestyle wrestling” rather than typical pro wrestling. Initially, Angle declined due to the offered pay, explaining, “To be a part of this promotion, I probably need a little bit more than that.” Hogan couldn’t increase it at the time, so Angle passed.

After turning down another promotion called Claw, Angle reconnected with Hogan and they “made it work,” but Hogan passed away during the signing process. The contract was finalized with Chad Bronstein, Hogan’s co-owner. Angle expressed his excitement for the project, saying, “For the first time I feel like freestyle wrestling can be mainstream,” noting their platform on Fox Nation and record-breaking ratings. He added, “I feel like a kid in a candy store now, I get to talk about wrestling something I love, and get to put these wrestlers over and make them into superstars.”

(Source: The Ariel Helwani Show)

– Former WWE superstar Scotty 2 Hotty announced his engagement, having proposed at the Disney Family Farm.